Uni teams up with Banbury family centre on food scheme to help parents feed children nutritious meals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A university has teamed up with a Banbury family centre on a nutritious meals scheme for those using foodbanks or feeling the pinch.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oxford Brookes University is working with Banbury Children and Family Centre and Donnington Doorstep Family Centre on work to support families with food and nutrition in response to the rising cost of living.

Nutritionists from the university and early years specialists have been working alongside child and family practitioners on the project which has found feeding children healthily and balanced meals can be challenging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Irmak Karademir said: “The project demonstrated how parents from different social groups, including those with sufficient resources, find it difficult to cope with the emotional dimension of feeding.

A Banbury family centre has been working with university academics on healthy eating for children during the cost of living crisis

"It’s often, but not always, mothers who take on the bulk of the meal planning, preparation and the negotiation of their children’s eating behaviours.

“It can often be extremely challenging, among busy family schedules and especially with children with different tastes in one household, to ensure each child eats healthy and balanced meals.

“This is exacerbated by societal pressures and parents’ own anxieties about helping their children be as healthy as possible. It’s even worse for parents who are less well off, who receive community support to ensure their families have enough to eat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know it’s getting harder for families. My previous research revealed family food bills in Oxfordshire doubled during the Covid-19 lockdowns and it’s well documented that we are living through a cost-of-living crisis.”

The workshop stemmed from a two-year British Academy-funded project that included interviews with 12 families from a range of backgrounds in south-east England.

Each family participated in three interviews, spaced six to eight months apart, focusing on meal preparation and sharing, food shopping and their approaches to feeding children.

Academics and practitioners say more support is needed to help families provide easy-to-cook, nutritious meals, and for those experiencing difficulties developing their children’s palates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “While families are grateful for food parcels, the donated ingredients are not always suitable to make a full child-friendly meal.

"The family support providers are aware some parents hesitate to seek advice on how to use these food items which leads to food waste and inefficiency. By bringing together academic perspectives and family support providers’ insights, we want to improve the existing provision with easy to cook recipe cards with visuals and infographics.”

Leanne Leahy, Early Help Practitioner at Banbury Children and Family Centre, said: “By coming together it gives us an opportunity to reduce fragmented working and break down barriers. Hearing stories about the positive work going on in other communities allows us confidence to open up conversations to see what is achievable within other areas.

“Everyone at the event has an invested interest in the health and wellbeing of our current and future generations. However, there are limited platforms to allow us to come together and share not just what challenges and suffering we are seeing, but how we are working to improve outcomes. Being able to share ideas for further change from a variety of professionals trying to do the same can only be beneficial.”

Dr Karademir’s latest research findings can be read here, here and here.