Unexplained death in Banbury - family has been told

Police say the family of a young woman who died in unexplained circumstances in Banbury on Saturday has been informed.

However the identity of the woman, who was in her 30s, is not yet being released.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman told the Banbury Guardian today (Tuesday): "Next of kin have been informed however formal identification has not yet taken place."

Officers investigating the incident say they would still like to speak to anyone who may have seen anyone on the bridge above the towpath of the Oxford Canal in Banbury at Concord Avenue at approximately 5.30am on Saturday.

The scene of the tragedy is yards from the Bridge Street Garden, between the railway bridge and Debenhams.

“We would especially like to know if anyone was seen on the bridge above the towpath," said Det Insp Larry Johnson of Banbury Police.

“We are thoroughly investigating the circumstances of this woman’s death to establish exactly what happened to her.

“If anyone has any information, please call our non-emergency number 101.”

The reference number to quote is 43190164376.