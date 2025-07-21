UK's largest Butterfly Farm a holiday attraction on Banburyshire's doorstep

This addition to the creatures in the rainforest area, insect gallery and reptile house is a pair of Sumatran Pit Vipers. They are housed alongside tanks displaying such exotic animals as a bespectacled Cayman, Katydids, jungle stick insects, exotic frogs and tarantulas.

One of the most fascinating exhibits is a leaf-cutter ant colony which carries on its business of cutting and transporting leaves from one side of the insect house to a second tank on the other side, via a thick, winding rope above visitors’ heads.

The rainforest area has a wonderful pool sporting some huge koi carp, which exist alongside the scores of beautiful butterflies and an elusive collection of birds.

The attraction is bound to be popular during the coming weeks of the school summer holidays but it is open all year, the only exception being Christmas day.

Over 40 years ago Clive Farrell had a dream to create an attraction that would introduce visitors to the wonderment of butterflies. This dream became a reality in 1985 when the Butterfly Farm opened its gates to the public. Forty years on, it remains the UK’s largest and most successful butterfly farm.

Since then over 5 million visitors and 2 million school children have walked amongst the stunning, tropical butterflies in the live displays.

To celebrate this milestone, the Butterfly Farm has organised several special activities which started with an anniversary celebration last Friday hosted by Mr Farrell, with invited guests including the Mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon, Dani Hunter, and Stratford-upon-Avon MP, Manuela Perteghella.

Throughout the summer holidays until September 1, visitors can enjoy competitions, write a birthday wish in the Discovery Zone and take part in butterfly life cycle, mini-beast, beetle mania and pupae demonstrations.

Mr Farrell said, “When I built the Butterfly Farm on the council’s old nursery site, little did I know it would take over my life. Since then, over two million individual butterflies have been on the wing in the Rainforest Flight Area, and we have welcomed millions of visitors and children over four incredible decades.”

The Butterfly Farm is appealing to visitors to share their memories or old photographs of the Butterfly Farm over the years. Whether it was a family day out, a school trip, or a magical butterfly moment, they would love to hear visitors’ stories.

Please post photos and memories using #stratfordbutterflyfarm40th and location Stratford-upon-Avon Butterfly Farm or email them to [email protected]

The best stories and images will be featured on their website and in social media - with the winners receiving free tickets to visit again.

The Sumatran Pit Viper has a striking yellow or green body; the ones at the Butterfly Farm are yellow, with black markings and a broad, triangular head helping distinguish it from non-venomous species. It is arboreal, spending much of its time in trees or shrubs, where it ambushes prey such as birds, frogs, and small mammals.It has heat-sensing pits between its eyes and nostrils that help detect warm-blooded prey. Its venom is hemotoxic, capable of causing significant tissue damage and although not typically fatal to humans, bites require urgent medical attention.

One of the many beautiful butterflies at the Stratford Butterfly Farm

A Sumatran Pit Viper - one of a pair that are new to the Stratford Butterfly Farm

One of a pair of Sumatran Pit Vipers - new additions to the reptile house at the Stratford Butterfly Farm