The tree was donated to the park on Wednesday March 1 by 91-year-old local veteran campaigner for refugees, Pat Mylvaganam.

Covid memorial near Banbury will be open for people to remember loved ones lost...

Lynda Smith, treasurer of the Banbury Community Action Group which runs the garden, and Leighton Colegrave, Pat's son, planted the tree to remember and honour the Ukrainians killed and displaced by the war since it started in 2014.