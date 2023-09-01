Ukrainian mayor hangs Banbury council flag in office as show of appreciation to town

The mayor of Mariupol has hung the Banbury Town Council flag in his office alongside his city flag as a show of appreciation to the town.

Following Mr Vadym Boichenko's visit to the town hall in July, the mayor of the war-torn city wanted to show his appreciation for the people of Banbury, who have welcomed refugees and sent aid.

During the mayor’s visit, he met with civic dignitaries, councillors, and members of the town’s Ukrainian community and was presented with the Banbury flag by the leader of the town council, Kieron Mallon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his visit to Banbury, through an interpreter, Mr Boichenko thanked Banbury for its help and said: “I expect to return home by the end of the year.”

Mr Boichenko (right) and his assistant give the thumbs-up as they stand with the two flags.

Cllr Mallon said: "We have been flying the Ukrainian flag above our town hall as a show of support during these dark days. I hope you can do us the honour of flying the Banbury flag over Mariupol when you return home."

Mr Boichenko, who has been mayor since 2015 and is currently based 200 miles from his home city after being banished by occupying Russian forces, now hangs the Banbury Town Council flag alongside Mariupol’s in his office.

Cllr Mallon said: "I understand that he cannot fly the flag in his home city and not in public in his place of exile.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He has to tread carefully, but he has done the best he can, and I am pleased to see the Banbury and Mariupol flags side by side in his office."

The historic southern Ukrainian city has been occupied since May last year and has seen heavy fighting, with reports of more than 22,000 civilians being killed.

In 2022, the town council pledged to welcome and provide support to those escaping the conflict in Ukraine by helping them to lawfully resettle in Banbury.

Since the invasion began in February 2022, more than 100 fleeing Ukrainians have legally found homes in Banbury.

Advertisement

Advertisement