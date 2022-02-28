Ukraine appeal - Banbury pulls together with Polish community to collect items to help desperate Ukrainian refugees arriving in their country

Shocked and traumatised Ukrainian families are living in tent villages along their country's borders. Picture by Getty

The Polish community living in town has set up a collection for food, bedding and other necessary items for the Ukrainians who are being put up in tent villages being erected on the Polish border.

Magdalena Kwiecinska began the collection and fellow campaigner Paula Layla Pasnik put out an appeal on the Banbury Info social media site, receiving enthusiastic support from the Banbury public.

Mrs Pasnik, who has lived in Banbury since 2009, said: "Magda had already started taking donations and has organised transport to the Polish/Ukrainian border - it is the only place it is safe for the Ukrainians who are trying to escape the conflict. There are a lot of Army on the borders who will distribute the items.

Ukrainians fleeing the conflict are in desperate need of items to help them as they set up temporary homes in tent villages. Picture by Getty

"There is a town there with about 500 tents with individuals and families with children, some with their pets. Every town in Poland is trying to get supplies together for them and it's still very cold there. Already 200,000 have arrived in Poland and more are arriving every day.

"Their needs are very urgent. We have started the collection and we'd like people to being their donations by Friday so we can sort them and get them on their way to Poland."

The town centre drop off points for items are the Smakolyk Polish shop in West Bar and the Kids' Salon and Spa in Parsons Street, where items will be sorted and packaged ready for transportation to the Magenta storage unit ready for dispatch.

The drop-off times are from Monday - Saturday from 9am - 5pm and Sunday from 10am - 2pm. When enough parcels have been received to fill the lorry, a dispatch date will be fixed.

Paula Pasnik, a Polish resident of Banbury, who is jointly coordinating the collection of items for Ukrainian refugees

Mrs Pasnik said: "It would be easier to pack and stack if items can be put in boxes. But if that's not possible, in bags. We'd be grateful if a list of contents, and the number of items, could be stuck' on the outside and that food and non-food items could be kept separate so we don't have to spend a lot of time separating things."

Suggestions for items urgently needed for the refugees include:

Household cleaning products including laundry detergent and washing up liquid.

Personal hygiene products such as soap, shower gel, shampoo, toilet rolls, sanitary pads and tampons along with toothpaste and tooth brushes; combs and hair brushes, deodorants.

Towels, duvets and covers, blankets, pillows and linen.

Clothes, underwear, coats, jackets, shoes and boots for adults and children in different sizes and age groups.

Baby items - Sudocream, Bepanthen, dried baby milk and formula (long date stamp), bottles, teats, baby wipes, dummies and nappies of all sizes.

Food - cans, packets, jars/packs of infant food, boxed juices, pasta, rice - long date stamps are essential.

Sweets, toys, crayons, paper, pens, writing paper, pencils, skipping ropes, balls, items useful for impromptu education and to keep children occupied.

First aid supplies/kits, painkillers for adults and children.

Thermos flasks, batteries, torches, wind-up lamps.

Child/baby car seats for transport from the border and in Poland, pushchairs/buggies.