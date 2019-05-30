Tysoe couple remember dad with 90-strong charity tractor run

A couple from Tysoe are delighted to have raised almost £5,300 for two cancer charities with their first ‘tractor run’.

More than 90 tractors snaked through the south Warwickshire countryside in a line two miles long earlier this month.

Laura’s Tractor Run organisers Laura Belcher and Gareth Attwell presented a cheque for £3,650.05 to the staff at Cancer Research UK’s shop on Parsons Street, Banbury on Tuesday.

Another £960 is being donated to Sobell House, who helped Laura’s father Benjamin Belcher when he had cancer, before his death in April – the run on May 12, was in his memory.

Gareth said: “It was a good day, the sunniest day you have seen, and we’re over the moon, we would have been happy with 30 to 40 tractors so for everybody to turn out was great.

“I would like to thank everyone that helped us, there are too many to name them all, but we’ll be back next year for sure.”

The tractors started in Lower Tysoe, making their way to the halfway point in Whichford before coming back for a barbecue.

Store manager Tracey Kathona added that the whole team was overwhelmed by the donation and thanked everyone who donated.