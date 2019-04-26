Two world champions Banbury bound

The former boxing champions will appear at a Banbury Utd FC event which will raise money for the Horton.

One the best British fighters to have ever entered the squared circle, Ricky Hatton will be talking about his career as part of Glenn McCrory's Legends of Boxing Tour which kicks off at Banbury Utd FC Clubhouse on Thursday May 16.

Ricky 'The Hitman' Hatton is coming to Banbury Utd

The 'Hitman' was once universally regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world and his all-action style and crushing body shots earned him a huge fan base that stretched far beyond his native Manchester.

The Mancunian's greatest victory to came against Kostya Tszyu when the two fighters met to contest the IBF light welterweight crown in 2005.

Tszyu was the defending champion and hot favourite but a sensational performance from Hatton saw The Hitman dethrone the Australian to confirm his status as boxing royalty.

Hatton has been in the ring with greats such as Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao on huge pay per view shows in Las Vegas.

The evening event will feature a Q&A session and an interview by Glenn "The voice of Boxing" McCrory, himself a former World Cruiserweight Champion.

Sportz Connexion's Kevin Baker, who is promoting the show, said: "This is a huge name to bring to Banbury to kick of the Legends of Boxing tour, we have a great comedian to run the show, and Ricky and Glenn are hilarious when they get together.

"The show will also be raising funds for the Brodey Chemotherapy unit at the Horton General Hospital on the night which does excellent work and we are proud to support it."

The event will also feature hot food, games and a memorabilia auction.

Tickets can be purchased from www.liveshowtickets.co.uk starting from £45.00, doors open at 7.30pm.