Two weeks left to respond to future plans for the Banbury and Bicester areas - residents urged to give their views
People living in the Cherwell district only have two weeks left to comment on the’ vision for the future’ of the area.
Cherwell District Council has prepared its Proposed Local Plan 2042 to direct new housing and infrastructure to the most sustainable locations in the coming years. A formal consultation is running and will close on Tuesday, February 25.
Councillor Jean Conway, Portfolio Holder for Planning and Development Management, said: “A tremendous amount of work goes into getting a new local plan to this stage, and we are extremely grateful to everyone who has helped shape it so far, both in this and the previous three consultations.
“The Local Plan is a crucial tool to protect our natural landscapes and heritage, promote biodiversity, and further our climate aspirations. At the same time, a plan-led system uses the latest evidence about the housing and employment our residents need. It allows us to accommodate these needs in the most sustainable way.
“I encourage residents, businesses and partner organisations to respond to the consultation before it closes on February 25.”
The council has now run four well-attended public consultation events, with members of the public meeting staff from the planning policy team, who helped them with the Plan’s proposals and how to submit their comments.
All representations the council receives will be sent to a government-appointed Planning Inspector when the Plan is independently examined.
People can take part online by visiting cherwell.citizenspace.com