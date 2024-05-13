Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A two-week closure of the Astrop Road approach to King’s Sutton, which should have started today (Monday) has been postponed until June.

The Banbury Guardian gave details last week about the forthcoming closure of the road from King’s Sutton to Charlton due to the installation of the traffic calming system in the Astrop Road.

Village correspondent Ronnie Irving said contractors Keir had announced new dates for the road closure which will be from Monday, June 10 to Wednesday June 26.

“The reason for the delay this time, is apparently that part of the diversion route, near Aynho, planned for the original closure dates is itself going to be closed during that time so the King’s Sutton closure has had to be postponed,” he said.

Astrop Road, King's Sutton which will be closed from June 10 - 26 following a shift in closure dates

Diversions will be in place to take traffic to Aynho and Charlton before going on to Brackley or returning towards King’s Sutton to reach the village playing fields.

The closure is being implemented as West Northants Council contractors, Keir, begin installation of a traffic calming system.

An official statement says: “Kier Transportation will soon be constructing a new chicane priority working system within the carriageway.

"This will support traffic-calming within the village and works will include some carriageway surfacing, installation of signing and new street lighting and road markings.

“A road closure will be in place on Astrop Road, King’s Sutton between Upper Astrop Road and King’s Sutton Playing Fields with an approved diversion route. Please do not park on the carriageway during these works. We reserve the right to tow away any vehicles restricting the works.”

Access for residents’ vehicles will be limited. Those with properties inside the road closure will be escorted through by traffic management contractors.

It is understood that the closure will be 24 hours a day. However towards the end of the work there may be times when traffic will be able to get through, our village correspondent Ronnie Irving says.

Cyclists can dismount and walk their bicycles through the pedestrian walkway. Access will be allowed for pedestrians.