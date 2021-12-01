Two-vehicle collision in Cherwell claims woman's life and leaves two others seriously injured

A black Renault Clio and a silver Audi A1 were involved in a collision on the B4027 Station Road near Enslow at around 1.50pm. on Monday November 29.

The driver of the Audi, a woman aged in her 60s, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital. but later died.

The driver of the Renault, a man aged in his 20s, and his passenger, a 19-year-old woman, were taken to the same hospital with serious injuries, where they remain.

Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal for information about the fatal Cherwell.

Detective Constable Ian Stevens, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Bicester police station, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either of these vehicles being driven in the area prior to the collision.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dash-camera footage of the incident or the cars prior to the collision.