Two traders set to open new shops after success at Banbury's Lock29

Kate Arnold's Flower Funky and Michelle Coles' Crystal Intentions are set to leave Banbury's Lock29 over the next few days.

Kate Arnold’s Flower Funky has been a popular addition to Lock29 with its sustainable fashion and treasure trove of vintage clothes, ethical gifts and stylish upcycled accessories.

Kate joined Lock29 in 2022 and has grown her business to the extent she now feels confident opening her first shop in Stratford-upon-Avon.

She said: “Flower Funky started with markets and pop-ups, then I was given the opportunity to move into one of Lock29's units.

“It’s meant that I've been able to expand what I do, then expand the unit. And now we’ve grown enough that I can take on a shop unit, which I would never have been able to do had I not been in Lock29.

“I was able to formulate a business from being in here I know that it works, and I wouldn't know that if I was going straight into the shop. I’m very excited about the future”.

Crystal Intentions run by Michelle Coles has also found success in Lock29, offering customers a selection of natural crystals, ethically sourced healing stones, and handmade jewellery.

After running stalls and pop-ups for several years Michelle opened a permanent shop in August 2024 and has since seen her business flourish.

Following the success, Michelle will open a new Crystal Intentions shop in the village of Adderbury.

Flower Funky’s last day at Lock29 will be Saturday, January 18, and Crystal Intentions will leave on Monday, January 20.