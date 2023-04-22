News you can trust since 1838
Two teenagers – one boy and one girl - die following serious accident in Shipston on Friday

Two teenagers have sadly died following Friday’s serious accident near Shipston.

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 13:49 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 14:05 BST
Emergency services were called at around 4.10pm on Friday, April 21 to a two vehicle collision on the B4035 Campden Road, near to Portobello Crossroads. The collision involved a Ford Fiesta and a Fiat 500.

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl from the Fiesta, who were both airlifted to hospital, have since sadly passed away. Their next of kin have been informed.

A 16-year-old boy in the same vehicle who was also airlifted to hospital remains in a life-threatening condition.

The fourth occupant of the Fiesta, an 17-year-old boy, is in a stable condition following surgery.

Three occupants from the Fiat – a woman and two children - all sustained serious injuries and are in a stable condition in hospital.

Inspector Michael Huntley from Warwickshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This is a tragic incident involving several young people, and our thoughts go out to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives, to those who have been injured, and to the local community who may have been affected by this incident.

“Specially-trained family liaison officers are currently supporting the families involved, and we would ask that the privacy of those involved is respected at this difficult time.

“Specialist officers are carrying out a detailed investigation to piece together the circumstances of the collision, and we are working with our partner agencies and the local authority.

“We would ask anyone who has not yet spoken to us to please get in touch, especially if you were travelling in the area and may have any information or dashcam footage. Anyone with any information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 248 of 21 April 2023.

