Two residents make 'lucky escape' after large tree falls on house between Banbury and Bicester from high winds on Halloween

A crew of firefighters were called from the Bicester Fire Station to a large tree which had fallen onto a house and power lines in Fringford near Bicester. Firefighters helped two people inside the home.

Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue posted a message about the rescue on social media, which said: "The two occupants were lucky to escape the room they were in and were assessed by medically trained firefighters as they were suffering from shock.

"Firefighters using saw's, axes and ladders removed most of the fallen tree from the house, and were assisted by Oxfordshire County Council contractors with chain saws to remove larger sections of tree that were blocking the road out of the village."

Two area residents made a lucky escape after a large tree fell on their house between Banbury and Bicester during the high winds that hit the region yesterday, October 31. (Image from Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Facebook post)

Crew from Bicester Fire Station called were called to this house yesterday, October 31, after a tree fell on it (Image from Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Facebook post)

