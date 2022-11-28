Two people taken to hospital following serious crash near Banbury

Two people have been taken to hospital following a serious crash near Banbury.

At around 7.25am today (November 28), a grey Audi A3 and a red Mazda 6, travelling in opposite directions, were involved in a collision on Hempton Road, near Hempton.

Advertisement

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Two people have been taken to hospital following a serious crash near Banbury.

The driver and front passenger of the Audi have been taken to hospital. The driver and passenger of the Mazda were not injured.

Investigating officer, PC Amy Boughton, based at Banbury police station, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to please come forward.

Advertisement

“We’d also ask anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the collision or either vehicle beforehand, to please get in touch.