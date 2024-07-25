Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two new street food vendors have taken up residence at Banbury’s Lock29 food court.

The additions of Pork Shack and AJ’s Grub Hub has further expanded the already varied food choices customers have at Lock29.

Pork Shack is the latest business from Banbury culinary entrepreneurs Dan and Kayleigh Gibney.

The couple are already well-known around town for their work with Smash Cow at Lock29 and Connie's at Banbury Museum.

A new baguette, pies and mashed potato vendor AJ's Grub Hub has opened on Lock29's waterfront.

Their new business offers an array of Asian-inspired dishes, including loaded fries and rice bowls, with both vegan and gluten-free options.

AJ’s Grub Hub, run by Adrian Brind, offers something new for Banbury shoppers as it is the first food vendor located on the waterfront outside of Lock29.

It will sell a range of pies and baguettes with a choice of fillings, baked potatoes, kids’ box meals, as well as a breakfast menu.

Adrian Brind spoke about settling in at Lock29 and how manager Stuart McGregor has made him feel welcome.

He said: “I am so glad Stuart has done everything he can to accommodate me. I believe Lock29 to be a great place for independent traders and new start-ups.

"All the traders are friendly and helpful, and I am excited about growing my business here.”

A spokesperson for Lock29 said: “Since its inception, Lock29 has supported independent businesses, fostering an environment where entrepreneurs can thrive without the risks associated with long-term leases.