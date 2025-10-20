Two men arrested on weapons charges after disorder at Banbury's Michaelmas Fair
Thames Valley Police said the men were remanded in custody over the weekend after being arrested on Friday evening following disorder at the fair.
Moheez Hussain, aged 19, of Chatsworth Drive, Banbury, was charged on Sunday evening with one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
Ammar Hussain, aged 19, of The Fairway, Banbury, was charged with one count of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and one count of threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place.
Police said they stopped and searched 20 people on a Section 60 ‘Stop & Search Order’ following the disorder.
In a statement they said: “We had a Section 60 Stop & Search Order in place following some incidents of disorder on Friday evening.
“We're pleased to report that yesterday we stopped and searched 20 people and found nobody in possession of any weapons.
“Under Section 35, we issued eight dispersal orders. This was in order to prevent a repeat of disorder that took place on Friday.
“We would like to thank everyone in the local community for their support and positive response to the actions that we put in place to ensure you were all safe to enjoy the fun of the fair. We really couldn't thank you enough - you are all amazing. We hope those who went to the Michaelmas Fair had a wonderful evening.”