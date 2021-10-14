Two members of mental health charity Restore to 'brave the shave' for Macmillan Cancer Support

Two members of the mental health charity Restore will take on the 'brave the shave' challenge for the Macmillan Cancer Support charity.

Pat and Sarah from the charity Restore will take on 'brave the shave' challenge next week at the Restore premises in Calthorpe Street on Friday October 22. The two colleagues will be shorn by professional hairdresser, Paul, from Hair Concepts in Marlborough Road, Banbury.

They have launched an online fundraising campaign with a target of £500. You can help them reach their target using the following JustGiving web link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/patandsarahbravetheshave