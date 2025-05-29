Two lorry drivers in hospital with serious injuries following collision on M40 near Bicester

Two lorry drivers are being treated in hospital with serious injuries follwing a crash on the M40.

Two lorry drivers are being treated in hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the M40 near Bicester.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have asked members of the public who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

At around 5pm on Tuesday (May 27) an HGV that was travelling in lane one of the motorway between junctions 9 and 10 collided with another HGV from behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tractor unit on the HGV that was hit was significantly damaged, and both drivers were taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they remain.

Police have not made any arrests in connection with the incident yet.

Investigating officer PC Rob Crofts, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision to please come forward.

“If you saw anything or have dash-cam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it, please get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make an online report via our website, quoting reference number 43250260507.

“Alternatively, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”