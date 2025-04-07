Two lifelong friends set to embark on humanitarian trip from Banbury to Ukraine

Claire Bottard (L) and Fiona Molnar will cover 1,318 miles when they take a 4x4 vehicle from Banbury to Ukraine.

Two lifelong friends are preparing to embark on a 1,300-mile humanitarian trip from Banbury to Ukraine next month.

Claire Bottard and her sister-in-law and good friend Fiona Molnar hope to drive a 4x4 vehicle from Banbury to Lviv in Ukraine next month.

The two women are volunteering with the Driving Ukraine organisation, which has delivered over 170 vehicles in 38 trips to Ukraine since 2022.

Driving Ukraine has also raised more than £1.2 million that has gone towards purchasing vehicles or aid for people in Ukraine.

The pair hope to reach Lviv, where they will hand over the 4x4 to a team that prepares vehicles for combat zones, in three days.

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces will then take the vehicle further into the country, where it will be used to evacuate wounded civilians and

soldiers.

Fiona, who lives in Banbury, and Claire, who lives in Belgium, hope to cover a distance of 466 miles on the first day of their trip to reach Dortmund in Germany.

On the second day, they aim to travel a distance of 481 miles, which will get them to Wroclaw in Poland. The final day will see them travel 371 miles from Poland to Lviv.

Speaking about the upcoming trip, the pair said: “If we can do it, there is nothing to stop anyone from doing this.”

To help fund the purchase of an appropriate vehicle and fuel for the trip, Claire and Fiona have set up an online fundraiser.

For more information, or to support Claire and Fiona’s trip, visit: https://donorbox.org/clairefionaukraine