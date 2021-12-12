For the first time ever, the hospice is running a Christmas tree-cycle scheme which asks for people to make a donation to Katharine House and, in return, the hospice will arrange for the trees to be collected from January 7 or 8. Acreman’s Arboriculture Ltd in Wigginton will then chip the trees for free.

The environmentally friendly initiative is being run in partnership with Just Helping, a national charity that partners with hospices and community groups across the UK to manage Christmas tree collections throughout the country.

As this is the pilot year, the hospice is only picking up trees from a limited number of postcodes in the OX7 and OX15 postcodes.

Katharine House Hospice Community Engagement Officer Sue Blank and KHH Community Engagement Manager Cherida Plumb with a Christmas tree (Submitted photo)

In a separate scheme, local Christmas tree sellers will be donating a portion of their tree sales to Katharine House.

Warwickshire Christmas Tree Farm on Kestrel Ridge, Shenington and Saltway Farm Shop on Broughton Road have agreed to donate 10 per cent of the sale of their trees when buyers reference Katharine House.

“We are hugely grateful for everyone’s support; for Acreman’s Arboriculture Ltd and Just Helping for donating their time to help with the Christmas Tree-cycle scheme and for the amazingly generous offer from Warwickshire Christmas Tree Farm and Saltway Farm Shop.

Ollie Simpkins from Warwickshire Christmas Trees said: “We are supporting Katherine House Hospice this year because they provide such an amazing set of services that are invaluable to their customers. The support that they provide not only to the patients but also the families of those affected is second to none.

“Funding is always difficult to find whoever you are, so to be able to help a well-loved local charity in securing the monies they need to keep providing and improving their essential services is a pleasure in itself.”