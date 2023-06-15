Two Banbury men will cycle 100 miles to raise money for local hospice and honour lost loved ones

Two 'dad-bod' sporting Banbury men will cycle 100 miles to raise funds for a local hospice and to remember family and friends who have died.

Barry Newman and David Feeley of Banbury, both in their 40s with self-proclaimed dad-bods and unaccustomed to wearing flashy Lycra cycling gear, are preparing for the challenge of a lifetime when they tackle The Flat 100 south in September.

The challenge will see the pair cover 101 miles of mostly flat roads around Peterborough, pushing them and their bodies to the limits for the good cause of fundraising for Katharine House Hospice.

Barry and David have been friends since their time at Chenderit School in the 90s, and both have been drawn to taking on the challenge in memory of lost loved ones who were supported by the hospice.

Barry said: "I truly want to push myself above and beyond to make this dream an achievable goal. In memory of my father and to keep myself in good shape. Most importantly, though, it is to raise funds and awareness for the Katharine House Hospice."

Barry’s father, Jim Newman, was known in the area for his many years of working with British Gas and his ability to chat with anyone about football and horse racing.

The Katharine House Hospice supported Barry during the tough times when his father, Jim, sadly passed away in 2018 with cancer, and now he wants to show his gratitude to the hospice.

Barry said: "This has taken me out of my comfort zone, as I’ve always been a normal gym goer. I have found that this has been the kick up the backside to get myself more active."

For David, the ride is not in honour of a family member but actually of a good friend's mother, whose misfortune happened to save his life 20 years ago.

David said: "You may be wondering why I am doing this for a friend's mother, and the answer is that without her, I may not be here today to honour her memory.

"Back in 2004, my friend and I had planned a holiday of a lifetime at Christmas time to see the Bridge over the River Kwai and spend time on the beaches in Phuket, near where the film The Beach was filmed. However, my friend’s keenness waned, and he told me that he wanted to spend time at home with his family because his mother was terminally ill.

"That Christmas, we both stayed at home and with our families, only to watch horrified as the Boxing Day tsunami struck within 100 metres of our intended holiday hotel destination."David’s friend's mother had both been a volunteer at the hospice and was also looked after by the great staff at Katharine House in her later years.

The duo is hoping to raise £1,000 for the hospice and have even promised to sport big mohawk wigs to wear on the ride once they hit the £200 mark. They are also open to other wacky suggestions from donors.