Twits wanted for Hook Norton play

The Hooky Players amateur dramatic group will perform Roald Dahls The Twits next year and is looking for cast members.

The am-dram group will go into rehearsal in October in preparation for the performance run of April 23 to April 25, 2020.

Could you be a Twit?

The players are looking for aspiring actors, 15-years-old or over, who can dance and learn and deliver lines.

Actors must be able to commit to twice weekly rehearsals from October and be available for dress rehearsals on April 19, 2020 in addition to the production run.

Anyone interested should contact Karen Smith on 07702520323, 01608 737330 (evenings) or email karen2002smith@gmail.com.

For more information visit the group's Hook Norton page.