TV presenters record personalised message for Bodicote children

Pupils at Bishop Loveday Primary School were in for a big surprise this week when BBC news sent them a special video message.

The recording was made by BBC Breakfast presenters Ben Thompson and Victoria Fritz as part of the school's World at Work week.

Bishop Loveday Primary School

The three and a half minute video sees the presenters encourage children to explore the world of journalism and gives them a glimpse of the behind the camera action.

A BBC floor manager had visited the school to talk about his role and had brought the video as a surprise gift.

Also chatting careers with the children was an IT Director from the F1 team Mercedes who brought in parts from F1 cars and explained that he started his school career at Bishop Loveday.

Head teacher Jane Ridley said: "The children loved it."