TV antiques expert Charles Hanson is heading to Banbury to offer free valuations

Charles Hanson who will be offering antiques valuations at the Parsons Street showroom. Picture by Hansons

Mr Hanson, a regular on shows like Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip, will be At Hanson Holloway’s and Ross in Parsons Street, Banbury, to offer free valuations on Thursday, February 10 between 10am-2pm.

As well as assessing general antiques and collectables, he is keen to cast an eye over any Chinese or Oriental objects people may have tucked away at home.

Charles Hanson, owner of the Banbury saleroom, part of Hansons Auctioneers, said: “Chinese porcelain and Oriental works of art can achieve life-changing prices at auction but sometimes people have no idea they own a valuable piece.

A Chinese vase dismissed as worthless which sold for £40,000. Picture by Hansons

“Last year Hansons sold a damaged Chinese vase for £40,000 and its owner, who inherited it, had no idea it was worth tens of thousands of pounds. I spotted it by chance on her glass cabinet during a routine home visit to assess other antiques," he said.

“She was taken aback as someone claiming to be a specialist had told her it was worthless due to repairs. A section of the rim had been broken and re-glued and it had a long crack.”

The Chinese blue and white nine-dragon bottle vase bore a Jiaqing mark (1796-1820) making it around 200 years old. It was consigned to auction with a guide price of £10,000-£15,000 but soared to £40,000. The total paid, with buyer’s premium, by a Chinese bidder was £55,595.

“Time and again I come across items like this,” said Mr Hanson. “I very much hope I can help to uncover some auction windfalls in Oxfordshire. If you’ve always wondered what that antique or collectable might be worth and are considering selling, do pop to see me. I just might make your day.”

Jewellery, silver and watches valuer Melissa Lee-Patrick. Picture by Hansons

Mr Hanson is happy to assess all types of antiques and collectables and regular Thursday valuer Melissa Lee-Patrick will also be on hand on February 10, 10am-2pm, to value jewellery, silver and watches.

To book a free valuation with Mr Hanson or Ms Lee-Patrick at Hanson Holloway’s Ross, 49 Parsons Street, Banbury, call 01295 817777 or email [email protected] General antique and jewellery valuations are available by appointment every Thursday, 10am-4pm. The Banbury saleroom holds monthly auctions and invites consignments all year round.

* Due to the current pandemic, Hansons’ auctions are online only. All safety regulations are being adhered to in terms of restricted numbers in the saleroom, social distancing and sanitisation.