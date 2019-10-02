Turner on view in Banbury Museum

Early work by one of Britain’s greatest painters is on display in Banbury Museum’s latest exhibition; The Young Turner: Ambitions in Architecture and the Art of Perspective.

Showcased in the Pye Gallery, this is the first time that work by JMW Turner has been shown in Banbury and will run until January 12.

Jo Muskett, director of audiences and programmes at the museum, said “We are delighted to be bringing these wonderful works to Banbury.

“Showing this exhibition is a highlight for the team here, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer local people the chance to see work by one of Britain’s best known and best loved artists.

“Thanks to the Ashmolean Museum, the Art Fund, and the Heritage Lottery Fund, we’re bringing great art to Banbury, for everyone to enjoy.”

Drawn primarily from collections in the Ashmolean Museum, the works are complemented by loans from the Tate and private collections.

Among the loans are Turner’s rarely exhibited first sketchbook and some of his diagrams for the lectures he gave at the Royal Academy as Professor of Perspective from 1811.

The earliest work in the exhibition dates from 1787 when Turner was just 12 years old, and already displays his fascination with landscapes and architectural features.

Other exhibition highlights include View of the High Street, Turner’s only townscape in oil.

The museum is offering visitors the chance to see the exhibition for free from 3pm on Monday to Wednesday throughout the run of the exhibition. Tickets outside those hours are £5 for adults.