Turnaround for Adderbury pub following hygiene inspection

One of two Banburyshire hostelries ordered to make urgent changes to food hygiene standards has increased its rating by three points.

The Coach and Horses, Adderbury was given just one mark out of five by Cherwell District Council environmental inspectors in late March.

The Coach and Horses, Adderbury has seen its hygiene rating go up from one point to four out of a possible five. NNL-190528-133250009

Since then a raft of improvements has brought the pub’s rating up to four stars.

The Delhi Indian Takeaway in Southam Road, Banbury was given a nil score out of five and is closed until June 20 for a revamp.

The Hare and Hounds, Wardington received only one point but owners Hook Norton Brewery say at the time of inspection there was no catering operation.

Inspectors were aware and did not make a full investigation.

The kitchen at the Coach and Horses, Adderbury, has received a makeover and is awarded four stars NNL-190406-153459009

The pub is now closed and refurbishments are underway ready for a new tenant.

The Coach and Horses owner Tony Watts invited the Banbury Guardian to the restaurant this week and said the pub had done ‘everything possible’ to comply with all food hygiene legislation.

A Cherwell District Council inspector who visited the pub on Tuesday has given it a four star rating out of a possible five.

Council environmental health inspectors found a host of issues at the Delhi Indian Takeaway from obstructed sinks to inadequate handwashing, a dirty fridge and unhygienic chopping boards.

The Coach and Horses, Adderbury, kitchen now given a four star rating NNL-190406-153449009

The inspector said: “Chopping boards were in a damaged and filthy condition. Equipment was being washed in water of 24 degrees C and the disinfectant was inadequate.

“The sink for washing food was dirty. There was no hot water supply. There was no control of cleaning cloths.

“The cloths used around the kitchen were dirty and not suitable for shaping naan breads.”

The inspector said the takeaway must destroy the chopping boards and not use corregated cardboard.

Environmental Health inspectors have re-inspected the Coach and Horses kitchen this week NNL-190406-153510009

A box used to store a ‘dirty rolling pin and plastic containers was dirty’ he reported.

He said sanitisers were inadequate. The hand wash basin was not in regular use. It was obstructed and had food debris in. There were no hygienic hand drying facilities and a towel was dirty.

Plastic food containers in the fridge were damaged and posed a contamination risk and there was no separation in processes for handling raw meat, vegetables and salads.

A skylight mesh was damaged allowing insects in. The fridge was not clean and open cans were stored inside. Cabinet shelving was also unclean.

The inspector voiced concern about the cooling of rice to avoid bacterial growth.

The Coach and Horses, Adderbury had similar complaints in March about lack of hand-washing. The inspector said: “Hands were washed inffectively in the sink used for wash-up. This was after handling a pack of raw meat. Hands were washed in the sink (and) dried on a tea towel which was left on a worktop used for preparing ready-to-eat foods.

“Salad items were not washed. There were three roast beef joints defrosting at room temperature in the store room...uncovered... sitting on a box of glasses and posing a risk of contamination.

“Areas were cluttered and disorganised (making) cleaning, disinfecting and managing food safely difficult. There were egg shells on the side, on surfaces and the floor under shelving. These are sources of salmonella.

“Cleaning and other household chemicals were stored in the food store room. Paint stripper was above the freezer, close to where open beef was being defrosted.

“There were garden tools in the food store room. Touch points on doors and refregerator doors were dirty. The fryer in the kitchen was not clean. The fridge was not clean and the freezer required defrosting. The cooker was not clean. The walls were dirty. The floor throughout the kitchen was dirty. There was no stock control system for food prepared and stored in the freezer.”

Mr Watts said: “The Coach and Horses was scored poorly mainly on paperwork not being completed properly but that has since been addressed with the district council,”he said.

“This is an old, old building and we only have one very small store room to serve the whole building but as soon as issues were pointed out things were moved.

“The inspector visited during an extremely busy lunchtime. We are working very closely with Cherwell to address the issues and we are doing everything we can to comply with all legislation.”

“We are a very well thought of village pub providing value for money meals,” said Mr Watts.

The Banbury Guardian has tried to contact the Delhi takeaway without success.