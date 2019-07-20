Triple rollover jackpot in Banbury Utd lottery has been won

Two women have shared the triple rollover jackpot in Banbury Utd's community lottery.

Each of the winners has received £863.04 in a week in which 1,314 of the £1 tickets were sold. The income had been added to the past fortnight's pooled jackpots to give a triple rollover prize of £1,726.08.

The lucky, winning numbers were 4, 8 and 14. And the delighted winners were Nicola Kingsnorth and Linda Prescott.

The draw was made by Rachel Dunbar of Banbury United Women's team and the club's commercial director and lottery organiser, Mark Allitt, witnessed by Kev Preedy, Pete English and Roger Davis.

The community lottery gives half of sales to the jackpot, 40 per cent towards Banbury Utd's community and education work and ten per cent to its chosen good cause, the Keep the Horton General Campaign fighting fund.

Tickets are £1 from various Banbury outlets and by setting up a direct debit to the lottery. See http://www.banburyunitedfc.co.uk/ and click on the lottery icon at the top of the page.