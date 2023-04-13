Tributes to devoted member of Banbury business and sporting community who has sadly died aged 61

Owen Kyffin has been described as "one of the most adored directors” by his work colleagues

Owen Kyffin

Tributes have been paid to a devoted member of the business and sporting community in Banbury, Owen Kyffin, who has sadly and suddenly died at the age of 61.

He was a director of Banbury based Whitley Stimpson from 2007 to 2023 and described by the business as "one of the most adored directors".

The accountancy firm said he was instrumental to its firm, supporting younger members of the team, and helping hundreds of clients, adding: "He went above and beyond and for this he was well respected across the Oxfordshire business community."

Owen James Kyffin, aged 61 years, was born in London, moving to Oxford at the age of eleven. For many years, his parents were the proprietors of the King’s Arms pub in Holywell.

After studying English and American literature at the University of Kent in Canterbury, Owen had various jobs. These included working behind the bar, tutoring foreign students, and being a stagehand at the Oxford Playhouse. He joined the HMRC in 1987 and began his training in all things tax. He then worked for Grant Thornton, which finally brought him to Banbury where he became tax partner/director for Whitley Stimpson in 2007.

Owen lived in Banbury for many years and was a devoted member of the business and sporting community. He was heavily involved with The Rotary Club of Banbury, and frequently seen at Banbury Cricket Club where he had been president, as well as being involved in Banbury RUFC and the Oxford Ukulele group.

Jonathan Walton, director at Whitley Stimpson, said: “Owen was absolutely adored by staff, clients, and contacts and that’s a rarity in business. It’s not just his knowledge that will be greatly missed, but the way he was with everyone, he had time for people and was always willing to pass his tax related knowledge on and tell funny stories at the same time!

“Owen was well respected and a great inspiration to everyone at Whitley Stimpson, as well as a good friend.”

