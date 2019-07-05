Tributes paid to former Banbury Town Councillor

A former town and district councillor for Banbury has died at her Wales home.

Wendy Humphries served as a district councillor in Cherwell from 1988 to 2000, representing the Banbury Ruscote ward. She was chairman of the council during the municipal years 1997 to 1998 and 1998 to 1999 and vice chairman during 1995 to 1996, 1996 to 1997, and 1999 to 2000.

Cllr Barry Wood, leader of Cherwell District Council, said: “Wendy was a strong personality and enjoyed chairing the council meetings and representing the Cherwell district. We send our condolences to her family and friends."

Cllr Les Sibley, district councillor for Bicester West, said: “I served as vice chairman to Cllr Humphries from 1997 to 1999. At the time I was still a new councillor and Wendy was a real support to me as I learnt about being an effective representative to the community I was elected to serve.

"She will be greatly missed by the local people and fellow councillors whose lives she touched.”

Mrs Humphries was also a Banbury town and Oxfordshire County Councillor and served on a wide range of district council committees over the years.

She was involved economic development; environmental services; planning and the redevelopment of Banbury town centre. She also chaired the appeals committee in 1998 to 1999.

She and her husband Tony Humphries, who was leader of Cherwell District Council from 1995 to 2000, were well known figures in Banbury and the wider district.

Mrs Humphries died at her home in Pontardawe, Swansea on Saturday, June 29.