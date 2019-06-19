Tribute paid to Bicester couple killed in horror crash

The family of a couple who died in a road traffic accident last week in Bicester has paid tribute to them.

The collision happened at around 8.15pm on Wednesday, June 12 at the roundabout junction with the A41 and Vendee Drive, adjacent to Bicester Village Park and Ride carpark.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident; a BMW X5 and a Renault Kangoo van.

The driver and passenger of the BMW X5 sustained minor injuries and have since been discharged from hospital.

The driver and passenger in the Renault van died at the scene. They have been identified as Kenneth Jarvis, aged 77 and Gillian Jarvis, aged 80, from Bicester and yesterday, June 18, their family paid tribute to them with the following statement:

“We are absolutely devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of mum and dad/granny and grampy.

“They were both loving parents, grandparents and great grandparents and they will both be greatly missed by us all.

“They have left a massive hole in our lives.

“We will treasure all the memories we shared together”.