Tribute bench placed in memory of former Banbury mayor

Family members of former Banbury mayor and councillor George Parish stand behind the memorial bench placed in his memory outside town hall (submitted photo)

Bob Dainty presented a bench with brass plaque in memory of former town councillor and mayor George Parish on behalf of the Winter Gardens group and his family, which was placed outside town hall on Saturday November 20.

Mr Parish died in 2016 after a long illness. He was known for his dedication to public service as a Labour councillor – on Banbury town and Cherwell District councils – and as the leader of the Save the Horton Hospital campaign.

Mr Parish was mayor of Banbury in 1995/1996 and was made an Honorary Burgess (Banbury’s highest honour) in 2014.

Mr Dainty said: "He was known as Banbury's rock and roll mayor and local legend. It has taken a while because of Covid. At last we now have a fitting tribute to George outside a place he loved Banbury Town Hall.

"So many people to thank for making this happen from Banbury Town Council to town Mayor Shaida Hussain for her kind words about George and unveiling the bench to Cherwell District Council and Dan Bonas, who were also a great help. To all the groups who played on the night along with the other groups who have supported Bringing on back the Winter Gardens since 2011 not forgetting our musicians have passed away recently. Finally, thank you to all of George's family for their help and patience. I think we managed a well deserved tribute to George Parish our local hero."