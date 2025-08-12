Tribute acts and local stars set to perform at Brackley's newest music festival

A packed line-up featuring tribute acts to some of the biggest names in music, as well as talented local acts, will perform at Brackley’s newest music festival this month.

A new two-day music festival will be coming to Brackley’s Town Park on Saturday, August 23, and Sunday, August 24.

Brackley’s BIG Party in the Park will feature performances by tributes to huge acts such as Eminem, The Chemical Brothers, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa.

Alongside the tribute acts, popular local performers like Jennah, Harry Pane, Lady Kray-Ze, Spectra T and Tim Heights will also be gracing the stage.

Brackley's newest music festival will be put on by 6 Star Events, the team behind the Totally 90s in Oxford in May.

On Sunday, the event will showcase local groups like Accent Percussion, the Joanne Banham Dance Company, the Brackley Glee Choir and the Ising Idance Iact theatre school, giving them an opportunity to shine on a big stage.

Jennah, who performs on Saturday and is hosting on both days, said: “We are so excited to bring this event to Brackley.

“Community gatherings such as this are so important for the town, and we are really hoping the locals will help us to make it a roaring success.”

The event will also have a free retro gaming tent offering nostalgic games consoles, food stalls, fairground rides and a fully licensed bar.

The festival will run from 12pm until around 10/10.30pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

For more infromation about the event, including how to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/sixstarevents/1591888