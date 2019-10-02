Trek across Iceland for Banbury raised cash for Helen and Douglas House

A man from Banbury trekked for 55km across Iceland to raise money for Helen and Douglas House.

Lee Hickman was joined by seven colleagues from Bibby Financial Services (BFS), in Adderbury, in August, and raised £1,797.60.

BFS paid for the trek and each employee had to raise at least £1,700 for their chosen charity and Lee chose Helen and Douglas House. The trek was part of BLG’s Giving Something Back Programme.

Lee Hickman, IT operations manager at BFS, said: “It was a pleasure raising money for such a wonderful charity. I chose to raise money for Helen & Douglas House, to ensure local families with terminally ill children have the chance to create happy memories of their time together.

“I feel so privileged to have had the chance to participate in the Iceland trek, an amazing experience, tough however spectacular, and all in the aid of a wonderful local charitable cause.

“There were so many ‘best moments’ – from the camping pancakes, to the breath-taking scenery, the final celebrations, to the sight of base camp after 12 hours of walking – however I will always recall climbing a particular hill that when reaching the top I was taken back by the stunning view of rolling mountains, a distant lake and one of the largest glaciers in Iceland.”

“I wouldn’t say there were any ‘worst’ bits, only challenging. The final day my knee gave way and had to dose up on pain killers and revert to walking poles which slowed me down, but I still managed to get the day done.”

To sponsor Lee see www.sponsorme.co.uk/leehickman/iceland-trek-for-charity.aspx