Trees planted in Banbury have become part of memorial canopy to Queen Elizabeth ll

Leader of the council Kieron Mallon, park ranger Ian Harper and Cllr Phillips are at the Crouch Hill tree planting with the plaque..

The maple trees planted on Crouch Hill in autumn will now be included on a national map that recognises all of the trees planted as part of the Queen's Green Canopy tree planting project.

The project should have ended on December 31, but following the death of Her Majesty, and in accordance with the wishes of King Charles, it was extended to the end of March 2023 to give people the opportunity to plant trees in memory of the Queen.

In a letter of congratulations to the town council, a spokesman for the canopy’s organisers said: "We are delighted to confirm that your trees have been added to the Queen’s Green Canopy map.

The Queen's Green Canopy map of Banbury, which shows the locations of trees planted.

"Your contribution will inspire others to create a greener UK and a legacy in honour of the Queen’s leadership of the nation that will benefit future generations."

A plaque acknowledging the achievement has also been awarded to Banbury Town Council. Cllr Martin Phillips said: "The Queen’s Green Canopy is a wonderful project that has captured the imaginations of people everywhere. It’s fantastic to see Banbury on the map, and there is more to come."

The town council is planting more trees at Hanwell View open space, and these trees will also become part of the canopy in January, bringing Banbury’s total to more than 50. The map also highlights trees planted individually by local residents.