Treasure hunt raises £100s for Deddington day care centre

Nearly £1,000 was raised for Deddington Day Care Centre with a car treasure hunt on Sunday.

Two teams shared the gardening prizes having got full marks with the least mileage of 39 miles in the hunt in aid of the centre, known affectionately as The Thursday Club.

The hunt started in Church Enstone and the teams, which included friends and family of Thursday Club members, drove and walked around Oxfordshire and East Gloucestershire villages to collect answers to clues.

The finish line was at the Windmill Centre in Deddington where the volunteers and staff of The Thursday Club and organiser Miggy Wild provided cakes and teas for the contestants.

Miggy said: “What a day, a massive £938 was raised to keep this fantastic facility open in the future for the elderly, frail or isolated to take respite one day a week in a comfortable and caring environment that provides lunch and afternoon tea, activities and conversation for those that attend and lots of laughter on a Thursday.”

The hunt was organised in memory of Richard Walton who attended the club each week with thanks to the staff.

Those who attended the hunt were generous and happy with their day out and hope for another hunt next year, Miggy added.