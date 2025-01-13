Travelling around Banbury - do you have ideas for improvements in 2025?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group set up to make travelling around Banbury easier, safer and more environmentally healthy is asking for ideas about how to make improvements.

Banbury Active Travel’s (BAT) supporters group is holding a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss how to make walking, cycling, public transport and driving better around Banbury.

BAT spokesman Paul Bonsar said the group wants to hear from the public what people believe the focus of the group should be during 2025.

Ideas the group suggests might be considered are supporting and monitoring the local cycling and walking infrastructure plan, safer cycling in and around Banbury, and supporting public service improvements such as the Tramway Project and the Bus Improvement Scheme.

Other possibilities might be improving pedestrian routes around town and promoting the 20mph speed limit. The group may also be able to create a greater online presence.

They want to hear other ideas and suggestions for projects BAT could undertake this year. “We cannot do everything so this meeting is to identify targets which we can focus on and make happen,” said Mr Ensor. Those signed up as interested may join a Zoom meeting at 7pm tomorrow. For a link and passcode email [email protected]. Use the same address to send your thoughts and ideas to if you are unable to attend but wish to contribute to the discussion.

BAT supporters group is a project set up by Banbury Community Action Group (BCAG), keen to promote cycling, walking, and clean air in Banbury. The group’s facebook page is here.