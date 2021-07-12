Notice to leave served at unauthorised encampment near Gaydon (Image from Wellesbourne Police Facebook page)

Warwickshire Police are aware of reports of an unauthorised encampment on land off the B4100 near Gaydon.

Officers from the Wellesbourne Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) have attended, and are working alongside the landowners (Warwickshire County Council) to reach a resolution.

Police helped support Warwickshire County Council officials in serving a notice to leave on people at the encampment today.

Police will be conducting high visibility patrols in the area, and have encouraged people to approach them with any concerns.