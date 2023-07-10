Many people who use services out of Banbury have gone on social media to object to the plan to axe nearly 1,000 ticket offices, including Banbury’s.

And they have urged everyone to sign petitions and respond to the consultation which closes on Wednesday, July 26.

Travellers say they need human interaction to help with journey planning, finding the best route and cheapest tickets, applying for railcards offline and many correcting ticketing mistakes.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, said rail companies have issued notices of statutory redundancy along with reductions in station staffing, retraining of staff and new contracts, which they believe is ‘just the start’.

Chiltern Railways says the changes are ‘modernisation’ to reflect ‘changes in customer purchasing behaviour’ following the pandemic. They want to do away with ticket offices and ask people to buy tickets online or at machines in the lobby. Station staff will be trained to respond to customer problems.

However many say there is substantial demand for the ticket office.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) said Around 180 million journeys are facilitated by ticket offices every year.

“Ticket offices deal with refunds, season ticket changes, ranger and rover tickets, ferry/bus connections, park and ride, group save, disabled persons discount, season tickets over one month in length, advance fares, rail card purchases, off-peak tickets before 9.30am, changes to ticket classes, seat reservations, cycle reservations, photo-cards for season tickets, scholar tickets, sleeper bookings and car parking,” they said.

One customer on Banbury social media said: “Using ticket machines is a one-sided process, there is no interaction between customer and retailer like there is in the ticket office.Ticket office staff can ask customers questions about their journey and requirements to ensure they get the right ticket for their journey and can offer a range of routes and classes.”

He said many machines do not take cash, or permit a part cash, part card payment. He said people on lower incomes and older and disabled people are more likely to use cash and need the option.

Machines do not automatically offer passengers the cheapest ticket for their journey, or clearly explain restrictions on certain fares, such as operator-specific tickets. Losing ticket offices risks passengers losing easy access to a wide range of products and fares, he said.

"The platform staff are not there to deal with tickets or ticket queries. Their job is to deal with the safety of train arrivals and departures and the safety aspects of those on the platforms.”

Ticket office closures would also cause a significant loss of facilities and support offered to disabled, deaf and older people.

One elderly traveller told the Banbury Guardian: “It may be fine for those who spent 24 hours a day with a smart phone in their hand, but what about those of us who are older and don’t have a smart phone? How do we navigate all the different types of ticket there are?

"The ticket office staff tell you straight away which the cheapest and quickest way is to get from A to B. I had to get my Senior Rail Card from the ticket office after a horrendous experience online in which they took £70 from my account without me knowing it was app-only. Banbury ticket office got it sorted for me.“Closing ticket offices is going to seriously disadvantage the elderly – some of the people who need help the most.”

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “The floodgates have now opened for the annihilation of ticket offices. Ticket office staff make sure our railways are safe, secure and accessible. Wholesale ticket office closures would be disastrous and leave our railway deserted. Disabled and elderly passengers will be particularly affected.”

Chiltern Railways said that under the plans: “Ticket office colleagues would transition to multi-skilled ‘customer help’ roles (meaning) staff will be brought closer to customers by moving out from the ticket office into the public areas of stations where they would be able to better provide fares advice and support customers with accessibility needs.

“Our proposal is for you (travellers) to purchase your travel online or via mobile apps before arriving at the station. However, if you are unable to do so, staff will be available at stations to assist with your ticket purchase from self-service ticket vending machines.”

Banbury railway workers say platform staff are not there to deal with tickets or ticket queries but the safety of train arrivals and departures and the safety aspects of people on the platforms.

“If you have your tickets on your phone and your phone dies-what happens then?” said one. “People don't read terms and conditions about smart ticketing. ‘It is your responsibility to make sure your phone is charged, not ours’. These are just some of the problems we face everyday.”

To send your consultation response email [email protected] and [email protected]

A template letter is available One commentator on Banbury social media described the plans as ‘despicable action that will leave the 56,000 residents of Banbury without support to use the train’.

Another said the ticket machines are slow and confusing. Another said ticket office staff were essential to preventing passengers getting the wrong tickets, end up paying twice or getting a fine.

One said: “People with anxiety will get even more anxiety due to not being able to ask for help. It seems we are being herded like sheep into a direction the government want us to take.”