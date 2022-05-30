Travellers move on to farm shop site near Banbury - police take action

Caravans have moved on to the Saltway Farm Shop field on the Broughton Road, Banbury

The convoy moved on to the Saltway Farm Shop field earlier today (Monday). The field is the location for summer car boot sales.

The Banbury Guardian received reports that the travellers had asked the proprietor for a sum of money to voluntarily move away from the field and that they had harassed individuals in the farm shop’s cafe.

It is understood Thames Valley Police have been to the site.

Travellers have been told they will be evicted from the Broughton Road farm shop site

A spokesman for the force said: “We received a report of an unauthorised encampment at Saltway Farm Shop on Broughton Road, Banbury at 11am this morning.

“Officers attended and gave the landowners safety advice and arranged for an eviction notice to be served, while the travellers were given a code of conduct.”