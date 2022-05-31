Travellers demanded £7,000 to quit Banbury farm shop land after unauthorised encampment

One of the caravans that parked on land at Saltway Farm Shop yesterday

The travellers towed their caravans onto the field at Saltway Farm Shop on the Broughton Road yesterday morning. Thames Valley Police were called to the site at 11am.

The police force’s media department confirmed today that the travellers had demanded £7,000 payment from the owners to leave their land but this was refused.

They said the landowner had started to instigate an eviction order. However officers spoke to the travellers who left the site of their own accord yesterday afternoon and evening.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unauthorised encampment which left Saltway Farm Shop late on Monday

Some witnesses said individuals from the group had intimidated visitors to the farm shop’s cafe. However the police log does not contain any reports of damage or thefts at the site, cafe or shop.

A police spokesman said: “We get called to these situations but when it’s on private land, it’s down to the landowner to deal with but we do provide advice, as we did here.”

The new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (“PCSC”) Act aims to strengthen the police powers to tackle unauthorised encampments which cause damage, disruption or distress. This includes a new power of arrest and the power for police to seize the vehicles of those committing it.