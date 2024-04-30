Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The appeal came two hours ago when Thames Valley Police in Cherwell said motorway police are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the M40 at junction 8A for Oxford.

“The motorway is closed in both directions but a diversion is already in place and traffic is now flowing via the junction, albeit slowly,” they said.

We expect the closure to remain in place for some time while we deal with the collision, including waiting for structural engineers to check a bridge to ensure it's safe.