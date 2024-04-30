Traffic warning - M40 closed both directions by crash - motorway may be closed for some time; diversion in place
The appeal came two hours ago when Thames Valley Police in Cherwell said motorway police are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the M40 at junction 8A for Oxford.
“The motorway is closed in both directions but a diversion is already in place and traffic is now flowing via the junction, albeit slowly,” they said.
We expect the closure to remain in place for some time while we deal with the collision, including waiting for structural engineers to check a bridge to ensure it's safe.
So please avoid the area as best you can and thank you for your patience.”