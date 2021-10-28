Traffic signs with flashing amber lights to be installed near Banbury school

Oxfordshire County Cllr Mark Cherry (Banbury Ruscote) has announced flashing traffic signs instructing motorists to slow down on the A422 Stratford Road in area near North Oxfordshire Academy School.

Cllr Cherry expects the installation by Oxfordshire County Council contractors to happen within the coming months. The signs will instruct motorists to drive 20 mph when they are flashing.

He said: "The signs flash when the school is opening and closing. They flash to warn people to slow down. It's all part of improving traffic safety.

The A422 Stratford Road close to North Oxfordshire Academy School (photo from Cllr Mark Cherry)

"I think I speak for the whole Labour team of councillors in Banbury Ruscote that encouraging safety for cyclists and children with access to north Oxfordshire Academy school including the local community is of paramount importance to us."

The traffic warnings signs will be paid for by the Oxfordshire County Council councillor priority fund.