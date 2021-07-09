Motorists should expect delays on the M40 this afternoon after a collision near the Bicester junction of the motorway.

Oxfordshire County Council issued an advisory warning motorists of the accident through its Oxon Travel Twitter account.

Motorists are warned of traffic delays after a collision near junction nine and the Bicester exit in the northbound lanes of travel on the motorway.

Highways England has also issued an advisory on its Twitter account, which said: "TVP and Traffic Officers will be closing the junction due to a serious road traffic collision - exit and re-enter at J9. Please plan ahead for your journeys! #Bicester #A41 #A34."