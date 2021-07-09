Traffic delays expected after collision on M40 near Bicester
Motorists should expect delays on the M40 this afternoon after a collision near the Bicester junction of the motorway.
Oxfordshire County Council issued an advisory warning motorists of the accident through its Oxon Travel Twitter account.
Motorists are warned of traffic delays after a collision near junction nine and the Bicester exit in the northbound lanes of travel on the motorway.
Highways England has also issued an advisory on its Twitter account, which said: "TVP and Traffic Officers will be closing the junction due to a serious road traffic collision - exit and re-enter at J9. Please plan ahead for your journeys! #Bicester #A41 #A34."
Highways England also said the collision has led to at least 60 minute delays spanning nearly 10 miles on the motorway.