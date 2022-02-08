Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following the collision on Banbury Road between Kidlington and Oxford in which a woman has tragically died.

At around 8am this morning, Tuesday February 8, there was a collision at the junction of the A4165 and Oxford Parkway train station between a large goods vehicle and a cyclist.

The cyclist, a woman, suffered serious injuries and was assessed by paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service, but tragically died at the scene.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following the collision on Banbury Road between Kidlington and Oxford in which a woman has tragically died.

The A4165 remained closed for several hours for investigation and recovery work, but has since re-opened.

No arrests have been made.

Senior Investigating Officer Sergeant Dan Collett of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “This collision occurred in the middle of the morning rush hour, and I am appealing to anybody who witnessed what happened to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I would particularly urge people who have dash-cam in their vehicles to please check this and contact us if it has captured anything that could assist this investigation.

“Very sadly, a woman died of her injuries at the scene.

“The woman’s next of kin have been made aware and are being offered support by specially trained officers at this very difficult time.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of Thames Valley Police are with the woman’s family and friends.”