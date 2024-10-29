Traffic bulletin for Banbury motorists heading north: M42 to close for three weekends to enable HS2 works

Motorists from the Banbury area travelling north and west, using the M42, are advised that the motorway will be closing to traffic for three weekends starting this week to allow work on the HS2 line.

The works are being done on a busy stretch of the M42 which will close for three full weekends in the coming weeks before Christmas.

The first weekend closure takes place this week and will see the M42 shut between junctions 6 (Solihull) and 7/7a (Coleshill Interchange) from 9pm on Friday, November 1 to 5am on Monday, November 4.

The second will be from 9pm on Friday, December 6 until 5am on Monday, December 9 and the third will be from 9pm on Friday, December 13 until 5am on Monday, December 16.

The M42 diversions northbound for the weekends the motorway will be closed

They will be located between junctions 6 and 7a (northbound) and junction 7 and 6 (southbound) including the link arms from M6 south to M42 south and the M6 north to M42 south arm.

The closures are part of the HS2 works to install a ‘twin box’ structure which will carry the high-speed railway line over the M42 near Birmingham Business Park and Birmingham NEC.

HS2, together with its construction partner in the West Midlands, Balfour Beatty VINCI (BBV), need the road closures to carry out preparation work and create a safe working area in the central reservation of the motorway. The box structure can then be built in position over the motorway, with a 50mph speed limit in place.

Doug Barnett, Senior Project Manager for HS2 Ltd, said: “Before we start building the structure, it’s important that we establish a safe environment for our workforce and road users. We also need to prepare the area for construction by removing pre-existing concrete foundations and installing ducting underground.

The M42 diversions southbound as provided by National Highways

“While these temporary weekend closures are necessary at this stage, this does mean that we can then build the structure in place from the ground up – avoiding the need for any long-term closures of the motorway and keeping disruption to a minimum.

“We appreciate the patience of road users and are grateful for the ongoing support from National Highways as we carry out this important phase of work.”

A National Highways spokesperson said: “We are working closely with HS2 to ensure the impact on our roads and our road users is minimised as far as possible. But this is a complex engineering operation and we need to close the road to enable HS2 to carry out their work safely.

“This will inevitably cause some disruption and delays to journeys are expected so we are urging people to avoid the area if possible during the closures. If you aren’t able to take an alternative route, please allow extra time for journeys, particularly if heading to Birmingham Airport or the NEC, and follow the signed diversion routes.”

The diversion routes are featured in this article.

For live traffic updates follow the @HighwaysWMIDS feed on X (formerly Twitter). The National Highways 24/7 customer contact centre team can also provide up-to-the minute information on 0300 123 5000.