Traditional bank holiday event takes place in 'Cathedral in the Hills' near Banbury

A traditional bank holiday event takes place this holiday weekend in the 'Cathedral in the Hills' near Banbury.

The Annual Bank Holiday Teas and Crafts will be held at All Saints’ Church, Burton Dassett, (postcode CV47 2AB) on Monday, August 26 from 12pm – 5.30pm.

Visitors are assured the usual delicious homemade cakes plus some tasty savouries and crafts will be set out inside the large church.

The church has benefited from new toilets – so no trekking over the hills to find a public loo – and there is better access for those less able, with a few parking spaces closer to the church.

Burton Dassett Church - the Cathedral in the Hills - which holds an annual Teas and Crafts event

All profits from the teas will go towards the upkeep of this beautiful medieval church, which is situated at the far end of the Burton Dassett Country park. There is plenty of parking with a short walk across a cattle grid to the church behind the trees. Everyone is welcome – including well-behaved dogs on leads.