Track upgrades by Chiltern Railways lead to likely train disruptions for Banbury area over weekend later this month

Network Rail is carrying out major track upgrades at four locations between London Marylebone and Banbury on Saturday September 18 and Sunday September 19. (Image from Chiltern Railways)

While this essential work takes place, some sections of the Chiltern main line will need to close.

Passengers are advised that journeys will take longer and to check www.nationalrail.co.uk in advance so they know exactly what to expect during the essential work.

To keep passengers on the move rail replacement buses will be in operation throughout the railway improvements.

Replacement buses will be in operation between:

- Aylesbury Vale Parkway and Leamington Spa (calling at Bicester North, Kings Sutton and Banbury)

- Aylesbury Vale Parkway and Bicester Village (calling at Haddenham & Thame Parkway)

Denise Wetton, network rail’s central route interim director, said: “These major track improvements to the Chiltern main line will mean better, smoother and more reliable journeys for passengers and freight in future.

“However, replacing track like this means we have no choice but to close sections of railway for old sections to be ripped up and replaced with new. I’d urge anyone planning to travel over the weekend of 18 and 19 September to please check National Rail Enquiries to plan their journeys. I’d also like to thank passengers in advance for their patience.”

Trains will continue to operate between:

London Marylebone and Aylesbury Vale Parkway (via Amersham)

Between High Wycombe and Aylesbury (via Princes Risborough)

Between Bicester Village and Oxford/Leamington Spa/Birmingham Moor Street/Birmingham Snow Hill.

Eleni Jordan, Chiltern Railways commercial and customer strategy director, said: “The important track replacement work being carried out by Network Rail will ensure that we can continue to provide a safe, reliable and punctual service for our customers. Customers travelling during these dates should check their journey via the Chiltern website or app before starting their journey.”