Toy shop The Entertainer will be opening new 'branch' in Banbury Tesco extra this month
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Entertainer will open its new ‘branch’ in the Tesco store on Lockheed Close on Wednesday, May 8.
It comes after the toy store partnered with the supermarket chain in January, with plans to create 750 branches in Tesco stores across the UK.
Rachel Willmott, regional area manager at The Entertainer, said: “We’re delighted to announce that The Entertainer Toy Shop will be launching across two Cherwell-based Tesco stores, which will bring some of our magic directly to families and children right in the heart of the local community.”
A second The Entertainer branch is scheduled to open at Bicester’s Tesco superstore in mid-September.
Jan Marchant, managing director of home and clothing at Tesco, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing The Entertainer to Tesco stores across the UK, introducing even more customers to the great range of toys and making it easier for customers to pick up a gift for their little ones in store.”