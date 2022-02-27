Town of Banbury showing support for Ukraine with blue and light display

Banbury is showing support for Ukraine by lighting the town hall in blue and yellow this week.

The light display will stay on initially for seven nights.

Leader of Banbury Town Council Kieron Mallon said: “Towns and cities in this country – and around the world – are illuminating prominent buildings in Ukraine’s national colours as part of a massive demonstration against the Russian invasion.

“Banbury is proud to join the protest and show our support for Ukraine and our opposition to Vladimir Putin’s bid to crush that country’s democracy and independence.”